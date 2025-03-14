Get Rich Quick In Avowed With Our Totally Legal Scheme

Crashing on the shores of Avowed’s Living Lands, I didn’t have two gold pieces to rub together. But with one quick scheme—okay, it was actually multiple methods in a concerted effort—I managed to fill my coin purse and farm money fast in Avowed.

Complete Side Quests and Bounties

Seriously, Avowed is an RPG, so you’ll spend a ton of time tracking, hunting, and slaying monsters and men more powerful than you. It’s the name of the game. So, why not get paid along the way? Bounties are one of the most lucrative and entertaining options for making quick cash in the game. You’ll find a bounty board in most settlements, and each one offers a variety of extra work in the form of hunting and slaying creatures, monsters, and bands of…bandits.

If you’d rather not fight continuously, the game’s side quests offer some reprieve. They pull you into the story and world-building Obsidian Entertainment designed explicitly for lore-hungry players. Some quests prove meaningless, simple fetch quests and hunter-killer jobs. Others, however, truly impress with little nuances and twists.

Track down caches and chests

Do you hear that? As you explore the world of Avowed, you’ll incredibly frequently notice a mystical twinkling sound emanating from…somewhere. If you follow the noise, you’re rewarded with a cache or treasure chest. Now, some of these have locks preventing prying eyes and sticky fingers, but a lockpick will do wonders to loosen up the mechanism.

Once you’re inside the cache, chest, backpack—whatever it is you discover at the end of the magical twinkling sound—it’s yours to keep. Most often, it’s a handful of crafting reagents and upgrade materials. Occasionally, you’ll receive weapons or armor to sell; sometimes, there’s even gold!

Sell unwanted uniques, gems, and extra equipment

Throughout the course of your adventure, you’ll uncover or be rewarded with unwanted unique items. These come in the form of weapons or armor, and while they have an affix you likely can’t find elsewhere, you’re not required to keep them. The gold nameplate doesn’t mean anything if its unique buff doesn’t mesh well with your class or playstyle.

What then? Your best bet is to sell said unwanted unique to a merchant for a tidy sum of gold. It’s better and more lucrative than breaking down the item for spare parts. As for gems, what else will you use those hunks of rock for? They get their own inventory tab, but they’re only useful for making quick cash!

What to buy with your copious amounts of gold

Yeah, I know. I previously told you to sell your uniques, but those were unwanted hunks of junk that take up space in your inventory. But hear me out; what if you find a truly unique unique that’s worth spending your hard-earned gold on? In such cases, buying a unique weapon, spellbook, or armor piece from the merchant makes sense.

Alternatively, you can spend cash on upgrade items, crafting reagents, health potions, lockpicks, and anything you need to enchant your equipment. In other words, spend money to boost power, then repeat.

Avowed is out now on PC and Xbox Series X|S, and yes, you can play it on Xbox Game Pass with an active subscription!