Avowed's Best Spear Is A Poisonous Pointy Stick Called Umpara

It’s hard to deny that spears are a cool weapon, as few things scream “deadly” quite so much as a stick with a pointy end. Avowed features a few solid Spears to choose for your melee weapon, but the poisonous Umpara’s Spear and its excellent critical damage bonus makes it one of the best choices for many builds. Here’s what you need to know about this pokey stick and how to find it.

Umpara’s Spear passive bonus and enchantments

Umpara’s Spear comes with the Strike the Heart passive bonus, which proves a bonus of +25 percent critical hit damage. This is a significant amount of crit damage, and builds focused on this stat can make immense use of it.

Umpara’s Spear comes with the Deadly Mechanism enchantment, which causes Power Attacks to launch a poison dart to the damaged enemy. You can choose one of two permanent upgrades to this enchantment:

Paralyzing Toxin - The poison dart released during a Power Attack now spreads poison accumulation to nearby enemies as well.

- The poison dart released during a Power Attack now spreads poison accumulation to nearby enemies as well. Unbalancing Rhythm - Full combo attacks slow an enemy and decreases their damage reduction by 20 percent for 10 seconds.

Where to find Umpara’s Spear

Umpara’s Spear is one of the rewards earned during the “Heart of Valor” side quest in Shatterscarp. You’ll obtain this quest in Thirdborn by speaking to Chiko, to the south of the city’s entrance. He’s pretty hard to miss—especially since the city is rather small to begin with.

“Heart of Valor” takes you on a lengthy journey to uncover the Heart of the Leviathan. After you’ve found it, you’ll be given a choice whether to offer it to Chiko or his uncle, Keipo. When you encounter this choice, give the Heart of the Leviathan to Chiko. During the conversation, choose to keep the secret about Keipo’s lies. For this, Chiko will hand over Umpara’s Spear.

Now that you’ve got a good stick for poking baddies, get back out there into The Living Lands and let ‘em have it.

