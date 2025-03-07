Avowed's Best Mace Is Battletrance, The Speediest Of The Heavy Sticks

Do you like bonk sticks? Do you like bonking enemies with those bonk sticks? Then maces might just be for you in Avowed. You’ll have quite a lot of them to choose from as you make your way through The Living Lands, but there’s one called Battletrance that’s a great choice, due to its excellent increases to cast speed and attack speed. Battletrance is only found relatively late in the game, but it’s worth the wait! Here’s what to know about it and where you can pick it up.

Battletrance passive bonus and enchantments

Battletrance comes with the Tactical Efficiency passive bonus, which grants you +20 percent ability cast speed. This is immensely useful for virtually any class, especially if you rely on abilities frequently.

Battletrance comes with the Rallying Strike enchantment, which slightly heals you and your companions and provides you with +15 percent attack speed for 10 seconds every time you use a Power Attack. You can choose one of two permanent upgrades to this enchantment:

Seizing Advantage - Increases the attack speed received when using Power Attacks to +30 percent while continuing to heal you and your companions each time.

- Increases the attack speed received when using Power Attacks to +30 percent while continuing to heal you and your companions each time. Unyielding Vanguard - Grants you +5 percent damage reduction every time you complete a full combo attack.

Where to find Battletrance

Battletrance is obtained during Marius’ companion quest “Chorus of the Lost,” which takes place in Galawain’s Tusks. With Marius in your party, head to the northeastern area of the region to find the Lost Village. Here, you’ll be able to speak to an NPC named Iancu and then enter a door leading to the Cavern of Voices.

Make your way through the Cavern of Voices until you reach an NPC named Razvan. In the room next to him is where you’ll find Battletrance lying on a table. I’ve already picked it up, so I’ve drawn you an elegant, photorealistic drawing of the weapon below. Yes, I’m aware of how good it looks. No, I didn’t go to art school. It comes natural to me.

With Battletrance now in your possession, you’re prepared to bonk enemies relentlessly as you continue your journey through Avowed. Bonk is good. Bonk is life.

.