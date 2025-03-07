Avowed's Most Powerful Spellcasting Comes From The Grimoire Of Embers

Casting spells is one of the best ways to deal out huge damage and control packs of enemies in Avowed. So it goes without saying that keeping a grimoire around is a great idea, allowing you to keep your foes burning, frozen, or electrified as much as possible. That first option tends to give you the most damage, and that’s why it’s a great move to find and use the Grimoire of Embers. You want to start the fire. You want to burn them all. Here’s how to get started doing that.

Grimoire of Embers stats

Grimoire of Embers contains all of the game’s main fire-focused spells. Because of this, it’s the best grimoire for fire wizard builds, which can produce some of the highest overall damage in the game. Here are all of the spells you’ll have available:

Fan of Flames (Level 1)

Fireball (Level 5)

Ring of Fire (Level 10)

Meteor Shower (Level 20)

Keep in mind that you’ll need to meet the level requirements to cast the spells. Don’t get ahead of yourself, you little arsonist, you.

Where to find Grimoire of Embers

You can find the Grimoire of Embers in various places and at various tiers throughout the game. However, it’s also worth noting that you can grab any of them and then just upgrade them to higher tiers as you would any other weapon. But if you’d like to quickly get one that aligns with the difficulty level of the area you’re currently exploring, here’s a simple breakdown of where to get them.

A Common -tier variant of Grimoire of Embers can be found early in the game inside a chest around the Old Pargrun Wall point of interest in Dawnshore.

-tier variant of Grimoire of Embers can be found early in the game inside a chest around the Old Pargrun Wall point of interest in Dawnshore. A Fine -tier variant of Grimoire of Embers can be purchased from a merchant named Abritt Porrya in the Emerald Stair region’s large city of Fior mes Iverno.

-tier variant of Grimoire of Embers can be purchased from a merchant named Abritt Porrya in the Emerald Stair region’s large city of Fior mes Iverno. An Exceptional -tier variant of Grimoire of Embers can also be purchased from Abritt Porrya in the same spot as listed above, or it can be purchased from an unnamed merchant near the North Gate in Scatterscarp’s city of Thirdborn.

-tier variant of Grimoire of Embers can also be purchased from Abritt Porrya in the same spot as listed above, or it can be purchased from an unnamed merchant near the North Gate in Scatterscarp’s city of Thirdborn. A Superb-tier variant of Grimoire of Embers can also be purchased from the merchant listed above, or you can buy it from Forgemaster Dela in the main hall of Solace Keep, which is located in the Galawain’s Tusk region.

However you opt to get your hands on the Grimoire of Embers, you’re likely to be happy with the results, as it’s a damn fine way to burn some baddies. Enjoy!

