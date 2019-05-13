Marvel movies are definitely popular worldwide, even in Japan. But you know what is more popular in Japan? Pikachu, it seems. And depending on the week, Detective Conan, too.



During opening weekend in Japan, Avengers: Endgame debuted at number one. Bravo!

Cinema Today reports that the following weekend, Detective Conan: The Fist of the Blue Sapphire came in at number one for the weekend Japanese box office.

This is the twenty-third Detective Conan anime and the animated feature was in its fourth week. Endgame was only in its second weekend.

But surely, Avengers could regain its crown last weekend?

Well, no.

Cinema Today reports that during the week of May 11 and May 12, Detective Pikachu surpassed Avengers: Endgame. Detective Pikachu was in its second week, while Avengers was in its third.

Coming in third place that weekend was Detective Conan.

This is quite a contrast with the US box office. According to Bloomberg, Avengers: Endgame was still number in last weekend’s US box office, beating out Detective Pikachu, which debuted at number two, even after a 57 percent drop in attendance. Maybe next weekend in the US, Detective Pikachu!