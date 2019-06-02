Fine Art[Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)
Adithep “GopGap” Imthalay is a character designer and illustrator from Thailand.
You can see more of GopGap’s work at his ArtStation page.
