Ash Parrish
Filed to:smite
smiteAvatar the last airbenderThe Legend of Korrakotakucore
Avatar: The Last Airbender comes to Smite. During today’s Summer Game Fest showcase, Smite announced they’re adding Avatar: The Last Airbender skins to their upcoming battle pass. Players will be able to select Aang, Zuko, and Korra skins for Merlin, Susano, and Skadi respectively.

