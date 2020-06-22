Avatar: The Last Airbender comes to Smite. During today’s Summer Game Fest showcase, Smite announced they’re adding Avatar: The Last Airbender skins to their upcoming battle pass. Players will be able to select Aang, Zuko, and Korra skins for Merlin, Susano, and Skadi respectively.
