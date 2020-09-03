Attention Highlight Reel fans! While the long-running show featuring amazing (and ridiculous) gaming feats is no longer running on Kotaku, you can keep up with it—and support the creation of new episodes—over on Patreon, where host Chris Person is giving the show new life. Go to Patreon to find out more about what Chris has planned.
Editor-in-Chief. Playing: AC Odyssey (need to get back to Ashen, Spider-Man, RDR2, Iconoclasts, Arkham Origins, Sushi Striker, Samus Returns, and Ghost Recon Breakpoint)
DISCUSSION
I hope he find success in his endeavor and that G/O doesn’t go after him legally for some contrived reason.