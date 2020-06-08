Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Attack On Titan Creator Dreams Of Opening A Sauna

Attack On Titan Creator Dreams Of Opening A Sauna

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:attack on titan
attack on titanmangakotakueastjapan
Illustration for article titled iAttack On Titan/i Creator Dreams Of Opening A Sauna
Screenshot: News Gamme

In a recent interview, Hajime Isayama was asked how much is left in his Attack on Titan manga, which debuted back in September 2009 and has become a massive hit, spawning anime, and live-action adaptations. According to Isayama, there’s about five percent left in the manga before it will end its run. The upcoming anime is touted as the final season, so I imagine they’ll end at the same time.

Illustration for article titled iAttack On Titan/i Creator Dreams Of Opening A Sauna
Screenshot: News Gamme

When asked what’s next (via News Gamme), Isayama said, “I’d like to do something like a dark comedy. But more than that, I want to open a sauna.”

About three years ago, he really started enjoying saunas.

Illustration for article titled iAttack On Titan/i Creator Dreams Of Opening A Sauna
Screenshot: News Gamme

He’s even drawn the Attack on Titan characters sweating it out in a sauna.

The show created this artist’s rendition to illustrate his dream. The sign reads “Attack on Sauna” in Japanese.

Illustration for article titled iAttack On Titan/i Creator Dreams Of Opening A Sauna
Screenshot: News Gamme
The illustration is just a TV gag, so don’t assume that Isayama, if he does open a sauna, will open an Attack on Titan style one!

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

