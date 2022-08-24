Oh hey, some red meat for the folks who love looking at games and saying they bear a strong resemblance to other games: Developer Deck 13 debuted gameplay footage for its forthcoming action-RPG Atlas Fallen, which looks a whole lot like Square Enix’s forthcoming action-RPG Forspoken, which looks a whole lot like Deck 13's forthcoming action-RPG Atlas Fallen, which, look, we could do this all day. Let’s move on.



Announced yesterday during Gamescom’s big kickoff event, Atlas Fallen is a third-person action game set in a dusty fantasy world, with a focus on fast combat and crunchy fights against massive creatures. Here’s the cinematic trailer:

And here’s a narrative trailer for Forspoken:

I agree with you: Just based purely on the Law of Who Got There First, Deck 13 should probably change the title of Atlas Fallen to Fivespoken.

Of course, this isn’t to say it’s a one-to-one corollary, but more to point out the unmistakable similarities between the two games. You can see it in the abandoned, derelict Gothic ruins. You can see it in the focus on arcane combat, which eschews traditional weaponry for the ability to blast magic energy out of your hands. You can see it in the traversal: In Atlas Fallen, you can “sand glide,” according to a blog post, dashing across dunes much like Forspoken protagonist Frey zips across the game’s fantastical landscapes. And you can hear it in the dialogue, which for both games comes off as a little cheesy.

Forspoken is due out January 24, 2023 for PS5 and PC, having been delayed from its October release. Atlas Fallen, meanwhile, is broadly planned for release some time next year for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Neither should be confused with Atlas Falling, an isometric roguelike planned for an October 2022 release on PC.



