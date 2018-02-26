Released in arcades in 1976, Atari’s original Night Driver is an outstanding example of doing more with less, simulating first-person driving through nothing more than a series of scrolling rectangles. The new Night Driver, coming soon to Android and iOS, looks like any other mobile racing game.

Nothing wrong with a mobile racing game—I’ve enjoyed my fair share. It’s a genre that works pretty well on touchscreen platforms. It’s just that this...

...is so far removed from this...

The original emulated using Mame, via Dick Moreland on YouTube.

Using the same name feels almost disrespectful. Maybe it’s just me. They had a cockpit version of Night Driver in the arcade at the local swim club my mom used to take us to when I was little, and I played the hell out of it. It’s a special memory for me. To others it’s just a name, I guess.

Here’s the official description of the new Night Driver: