In the past few years, there has been a capsule hotel revival in Japan. Th lodgings are more plush and comfortable than ever. One new chain is offering more than slick interiors. It has free beer on tap.



Free drink services are nothing new to capsule hotels, but they’re typically soft drinks.

But at a new capsule hotel chain known as The Millennials (sigh), free beer is served daily from 5:30pm to 6:30pm.

Not bad, huh?

Free coffee is available around the clock, as it should be, and there are free rolls for breakfast.

The Millennials has locations in Shibuya and Kyoto.