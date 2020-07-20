Just want to point out: This is not Nintendo’s first Nintendo Direct Mini, rather it is their first Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase. The newness comes from the fact that, so it seems, Nintendo will be presenting this particular Direct Mini with much more focus on 3rd-party games, and little, if any, on 1st-party stuff. That is indeed a new trend for them. Sort of. They have done Nindies / Indie Showcases before. Perhaps we can expect more big-budget 3rd-party stuff this time around?

( More info on Nintendo’s various types of Directs, digital presentations, and whatnot here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nintendo_Direct)

Anyway, yes, the wording in NOA ’s tweet is very confusing and stupid . And, yes, I am just as peeved about it as you are. Why do companies have to be so convoluted and over dramatic ?

