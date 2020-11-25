Black Friday Is Almost Here!
News

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Update Adds 60 FPS Option To All Next-Gen Consoles

iantothemax
Ian Walker
Filed to:Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Assassin's Creed ValhallaAssassin's CreedupdatepatchframerateKotaku Core
2
Illustration for article titled iAssassins Creed Valhalla/i Update Adds 60 FPS Option To All Next-Gen Consoles
Screenshot: Ubisoft

The next Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update, dropping tomorrow, introduces an option to play the game in 60 fps across all next-gen platforms. While the game was already nearing that mark on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, the Xbox Series S previously hovered around 30 fps, making this a pretty big deal for the budget console.

Similar to other next-gen games, Valhalla will take cues from its PC counterpart by allowing players to choose between focusing on Performance or Visual Quality in the options. The former adapts the settings for 60 fps gameplay while the latter runs the game with maximum resolution and graphic settings at 30 fps.

Ubisoft’s official breakdown of the Valhalla update details every change heading to the game tomorrow as well as the various deployment times and file sizes players can expect on all platforms. Some of the adjustments, like “improved disguise behavior in distrust zones” and an increase to the radius and length of Odin’s Sight, appear to make stealth more viable. Allies should be more helpful, too.

Oh and, apparently, dogs won’t levitate when Eivor tries to pet them anymore, which could be a good or bad thing depending on how you feel about floating canines.

Ian Walker

Staff Writer, Kotaku

Spikeantestor
Spikeantestor

Shouldnt the title be, "Xbox Series S gets 60 fps patch?"