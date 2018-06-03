Curse of the Pharoahs, the second big expansion for Assassin’s Creed Origins, has been one of 2018's most pleasant surprises, in big part because it includes some very weird shit. Here’s a look where some of that came from.

This is a collection of art that went into the expansion, with particular focus on its highlight, the various depictions of the Egyptian afterlife that you get to ride around.

You can see more work from each of the artists featured by clicking on their names. And if you’d like to see a big collection of art from the main game itself, here’s a feature we ran last year on it.

To see the images in their native resolution, click on the “expand” button in the top-left corner.

Advertisement

Fine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some concept, environment, promotional or character art you’d like to share, get in touch!



