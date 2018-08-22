The next big Assassin’s Creed game won’t arrive until 2020, Ubisoft has said, confirming that the once-annualized series is annualized no more.

“We are not going to have a full-fledged Assassin’s next year,” Ubisoft boss Yves Guillemot told Gamespot at Gamescom in Germany this week. “It’s just because the teams were working separately, so we have two games now, one year after the other. But next year you’re not going to have a fully fledged one.”

Instead, Guillemot said, the company plans to support this fall’s Assassin’s Creed Odyssey throughout 2019, treating it with the “games as a service” model that has proven lucrative for many of Ubisoft’s other franchises. Ubisoft will add free updates and expansions to Odyssey, which is set in ancient Greece, rather than moving on to the next big game right away. (Last year’s Assassin’s Creed Origins experimented with this same model, but its post-launch support only lasted five months, ending in March of this year.)

Guillemot didn’t specifically say that Assassin’s Creed will return in 2020, but that timing makes sense, perhaps as a cross-gen launch title for the next generation of consoles?

The gap year has been effective for Assassin’s Creed. Following the disastrous launch of Assassin’s Creed Unity (2014) and the soft sales of Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (2015), Ubisoft gave the franchise a year off in 2016. This led to one of the best entries yet, Assassin’s Creed Origins (2017). The next game, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, will be out this October.