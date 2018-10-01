Today on Highlight Reel we have heavenly Yakuza strikes, Forza drifting, seahorses, and much more!
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain - Big Boss, Tiny Hole - RomarioThe2nd
- Shadow Of The Tomb Raider - True Camouflage - DeadEye364
- Horizon Zero Dawn - Heh - Brock Ward
- Rainbow Six Siege - I dare you to torch the last guy - Adam_THR
- Black Ops 4 Blackout - Dat Axe - Isaac Gray
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey - Test play - Gajbotron
- World Rally Championship 5 - lucky bystander - VelvetKevorkian
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 - Ascension to heaven - darthgeldof
- PUBG - I’ve no idea how my teammate survived this... - Za_King
- Spider-Man - Slam Dunk - Toby-Wan
- Spider-Man - rhagana Doomslayer
- Ring of Elysium - Zedonius - Air to Air Combat - ShadowRam242/Zedonius
- Ring of Elysium - melon - Chris Schultz
- Ring of Elysium - Gondolla Kill - capkitty
- Forza Horizon 4 - Threading the needle - Wombat221
- Forza Horizon 4 - I found a hyper realistic pothole - Dionlewis123
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!