Released back in 2007, the first Assassin’s Creed took the world by storm and kicked off a large and still ongoing franchise, one of Ubisoft’s most successful, too. While every fan of the franchise no doubt has their favorite (and least favorite) entries, we aren’t here to rank them all. I mean, we did that already. You can read that list here. Instead, for this list, we are looking at all the main entries and picking out the best and worst aspects of each.

Some come, hop off a building, and crash into all these words like a wannabe assassin. Here are all the best and worst parts of every main Assassin’s Creed game in order of release.

