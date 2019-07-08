Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s final chapter of paid downloadable content, “The Fate Of Atlantis: Judgment Of Atlantis,” will be released on Tuesday, July 16. An official Tweet announcing a new patch to prep for the DLC also indicated that the free Lost Tales Of Greece quests will continue to be added at least through August.
