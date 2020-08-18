Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Ash From Pokémon No Longer Has Superhuman Strength

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:anime
animepokemonkotakueast
Illustration for article titled Ash From iPokémon/i No Longer Has Superhuman Strength
Screenshot: TV Tokyo | The Endless Zero

Ash Ketchum’s strength is legendary. He can carry heavy Pocket Monsters with ease. He can lift logs and throw them. Rather, he could.

In the latest episode of the Pokémon Journeys anime, Ash and Goh tried to lift a heavy log but they could not.

Ash said it was “impossible.”

Remember, in 2006, Ash lifted a log by himself and then chucked it no sweat, so he should’ve easily been able to make this happen

Gif: Know Your Meme
Or not.

Illustration for article titled Ash From iPokémon/i No Longer Has Superhuman Strength
Screenshot: Anicobin
In 2017's Pokémon: Sun Moon, he also wasn’t able to lift a log, which seemed like a fluke at the time. But, I guess, it’s just that the character no longer has superhuman strength.

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

