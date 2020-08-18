Ash From Pokémon No Longer Has Superhuman Strength

Ash Ketchum’s strength is legendary. He can carry heavy Pocket Monsters with ease. He can lift logs and throw them. Rather, he could.



In the latest episode of the Pokémon Journeys anime, Ash and Goh tried to lift a heavy log but they could not.

Ash said it was “impossible.”

Remember, in 2006, Ash lifted a log by himself and then chucked it no sweat, so he should’ve easily been able to make this happen

Gif : Know Your Meme

Or not.

Screenshot : Anicobin

In 2017's Pokémon: Sun Moon, he also wasn’t able to lift a log, which seemed like a fluke at the time. But, I guess, it’s just that the character no longer has superhuman strength.