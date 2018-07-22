Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Meet possibly the best and worst way to play DOOM.



It’s a remake of DOOM in Unity, called 1337d00m. Dario Zubovic, who has released it for free on itch.io, calls it a “hacker’s version of the original DOOM”.

“It’s a parody of difficulty sliders in games,” Zubovic said over email, although the mod’s also a love letter to ASCII art. And the ASCII is the difficulty - the harder the difficulty, the larger each individual piece of text. Here’s “impossible” difficulty:

And easiest:

Sydney band Turtle Skull even produced fresh music for the mod, which isn’t bad for a self-imposed gamejam project. And being in Unity, you’ve got mouselook support off the bat as well. If you want to check Zubovic’s creation out, head to itch.io. There’s Linux and OSX versions, too.

