If you are going to make a PC case mod, why not use a hot water dispenser? That’s exactly what this school teacher did.
Hot water dispensers are convenient for quickly making tea. Twitter user Amano0222's teacher used one for a custom PC casing.
While it won’t dispense hot water, it is possible to easily see the PC’s temp inside with an exterior thermometer.
