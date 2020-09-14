Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Anime

Artist Makes 3D Digital Models Of Hayao Miyazaki's Classic Nausicaä

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:hayao miyazaki
hayao miyazakianimekotakueastjapanstudio ghibli
Save
Illustration for article titled Artist Makes 3D Digital Models Of Hayao Miyazakis Classic iNausicaä/i
Screenshot: Granicoph

Twitter user Granicoph, a 3D modeler based in Tokyo, created impressive 3D models of Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, allowing us to freely move around still images. The result is very cool.

Advertisement

As Gigazine reports, the models were uploaded to Sketchfab, a platform where people can share 3D, VR, and AR content.

Advertisement

“This time I created Nausicaa in Toxic Jungle,” he wrote on ArtStation. “I hope you feel the atmosphere of Toxic Jungle.”

G/O Media may get a commission
JBL LIVE 500BT Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Voice Control (White)
JBL LIVE 500BT Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Voice Control (White)
Use the promo code 93XPT38

I can! You can also zoom in really close.

Illustration for article titled Artist Makes 3D Digital Models Of Hayao Miyazakis Classic iNausicaä/i
Screenshot: Granicoph
Advertisement

See? 

Advertisement

According to Granicoph, this project is still ongoing, so hopefully, we can look forward to more of his excellent Nausicaä renderings! Check out his ArtStation page right here. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The Next PS5 Showcase Event Is On September 16

The Best Dreamcast Games

I Keep Discovering Great Indie Games In Xbox Game Pass

DISCUSSION