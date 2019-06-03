Today on Highlight Reel we have wolf Jenga, wolf catapults, medieval catapults, taunting knights, flying bodies, and more!
- Black Ops 4 - This would make a great death effect - nasentic
- Battlefield 4 - Damn that was close - Solid_SHALASHASKA
- Halo Online/ElDewrito - Hi, I’m John-117 and welcome to Jackass - FlandersNed
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate - Primed and ready - Karya N.Kikoy
- Skyrim - yes, very urgent - Rocoro965
- Tekken 7 - Updated physics engine - spidernhan
- Breath of the Wild - Link Channels The Power of Thor - keppalupa
- Ghost Recon Wildlands - Wildland jom berenang - AhmadAkmal73
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - Wolf Launcher - Alex Worthen
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - Global Warming is real - Zairy is Me
- Rainbow Six Siege - That Happened - sir_swankington
- Rainbow Six Siege - watched this pinhole for half the match - Credit: ShadowAndFlame
- Rainbow Six Siege - you know i had to do it to em - zat_person
- For Honor - Sorry Warden - Thunder_Hawk101
- For Honor - Poof - eLhabib
- For Honor - Nailed it - In_My_Own_Image
- Modhau - I can only imagine the look of terror on that guy’s face when he saw the kill feed… - Primal0226
- Mordhau - I love going back frame by frame to understand how I got wrecked, this guy is good.- popje
- Mordhau - Did I overdo it? Should I appologize? - Cassiopeia93
- Days Gone - Wolf Jenga - AGuyCalled Geb
- Days Gone - looks like they are having a good time - Justin mc
