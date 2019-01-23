Fine Art [Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)

Nicolas Gekko is a concept artist who has worked on games like Destiny 2 and Elder Scrolls: Legends.



His entry (which you can see above) was also one of the best in that Star Wars Reimagined contest held a few years back.

You can see more of Gekko’s work at his ArtStation page.

