Photo: Justin Sullivan / Staff (Getty Images)

Apple announced some new phones today, and they’ve got real silly names.



Every other year, like a curse, Apple released new models of the iPhone. This year’s are called the iPhone Xr, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max. These are baffling names, though I know once they’re in the wild I’ll be dying to have one. One issue I’ll probably have is saying the name of whichever model I choose.

While the “X” was pronounced as “ten” at the keynote, I can’t help but read these names as the “iPhone Excess” and “Excess Max.” They sound a little bit like the name of a fighting game or an anime. Is this the stupidest naming convention since the Xbox One X and Xbox One S? The internet seems to think so.

Todd Howard also showed up at the keynote to talk about Elder Scrolls: Blades, which was announced at E3 this year. He’ll just show up anywhere, at any time, it seems like. Glance over your shoulder—Todd Howard might just be waiting for you.

Let’s be real: the only reason why we’re making fun of these names is because a lot of us are going to buy them. Do you think I should get the Xr, or the XX Action Core Plus R?