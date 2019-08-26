Apex Player Reels In A Whopper

Today we have Apex fishing, Fred Flintstone, hitbox dodges, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare moments, and much more!
Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!
- Shadow Of The Colossus - Parkour - Tom Nicolet
- Halo: MCC - Shoot your shot people - Dkahree
- Mordhau - Fred Flintstone gon give it too ya. - when you lag like balls - [WSC] - Fox
- Days Gone - Pushups - The Hole in the Cheese Gang Jr
- RDR2 - I think I just had my arrow shot out of the air. - sfoxx
- Soul Calibur 6 - By the skin of my face - russianrifle
- Apex Legends - Wraith bamboozle - Qaw3n
- Apex Legends - I’m the best Fisherman on Apex Legends - Joker47jk
- PUBG - Probably our slickest action to date - Sna__
- PUBG - That took a while to realize - nianfo
- GTA Online - Thread The Needle - Bepehandle
- GTA Online - My new favorite way to kill time in gtav - deathstar10154
- CoD: BO4 - this will never happen again - Psyco_420
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Alpha) - JPRphotogamer8
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Alpha) - Right in the peepers - Beilout
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Alpha) - MLG D-50 Plays - Glasgow
- The Evil Within 2 - Taking this call - joeybluff
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!