Today on Highlight Reel we have zipline errors, Spartan spawning, crab head wear, disappearing NPCs, and much more!
- For Honor - Shugo quad kill - tabascopickles
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey - spartans thin air - amazingmao
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey - that’s one way to ride a horse - Tabitha Kristen
- Watch Dogs 2 - wtf Mark - Reed
- GTA V - f**k physics - EvolveStunting
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - Good Home for this - Zairy is Me
- Titanfall 2 - The Gauntlet in 12 Seconds - Cash Mayo
- Trials Rising - Maman chu pris - Julien Lavoie
- Wheel of Fortune - This gift is worth $1000 - Jessica Whaley
- Metro Exodus - How’s it going, Artyom? - Shnozberrys
- Metro Exodus - See ya - sigsus
- Metro Exodus - You won’t get another word from me - Royal_Shooter
- Apex Legends - too many grenades - (direct file) SUPERxSASQUATCH
- Apex Legends - Get Down Mr. President - Zensiv
- Apex Legends - Bangalore crawls super fast - GussLightbeer
- Apex Legends - 11 bullets to fight a squad - SoSickBR
- Apex Legends - Apex Three Stooges - regi_graham
- Apex Legends - my greatest spiderman pathfinder moment, i love this game - HugeKill
- Apex Legends - 200 IQ grapple kill! Not even bloodhound could track my movements! - Fatal-Symbiote
- COD: BO4 - The best teammates always keep your head above water... when you’re in the other room taking a piss. - Brett ta taa
