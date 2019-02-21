Today on Highlight Reel we have weird Anthem javelins, flying Metro Exodus guards, killer Apex Legends moments, and much more!
Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!
- Hitman 2 - Amelia Garros - Hole in One - BernardoOne
- Far Cry New Dawn - lmao - rumham
- Sea of Thieves - So my friend and I were trying to escape a skelly ship when this happened.... - Wuh_Happen
- Red Dead Online - You Win Some You Lose some - Cboykin99
- RDR2 - It’s Raining Guns - Evan Emanski
- Metro Exodus - Clownhound
- Metro Exodus - hair - shineMYknob
- Metro Exodus - No, you keep calm and get your ass down here - NachoesGrande
- Metro Exodus - humans have mutated too - Cruxize
- Apex Legends - I don’t understand - JawMint
- Apex Legends - I don’t think he expected this - Waterhouse
- Apex Legends - Love the wave he gives me - Amune
- Apex Legends - Some Light Ammo Guiding me to treasure - FrozenFlame_
- Apex Legends - Punching my way to victory - LotxMainXblehe
- Apex Legends - Insane ending - spagetsuppi
- Anthem - is that your hand - marin_peixes
- Anthem - now is not the time for this - Tazm
- Anthem - Armor Bug - nebashin
- Anthem - Help me. . . I’m scared - Argden GA
