Today on Highlight Reel we have a bunch of impressive Apex Legends kills, The Division 2 clips, twisted video game physics, and much more!
- Hitman II - Bye Bye Birdie - Polkuvene
- Resident Evil 2 - Door is love door is life - Tarek Effect
- COD:BO4 - SEAGULLS - fatcatplankton
- Kingdom Hearts 3 - cheese - WhupTroy
- Transformers: War For Cybertron - Transform and Roll out of my chair - Rhikter_937
- Rainbow Six Siege - Would You Please Put On Your 3D Glasses - KingSolomon1027
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey - Spoke too soon - jcgamerlegend
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey - bathroom break - (direct file) CLSTRPHOX
- The Division 2 Beta - Magic floating tools - DiamondRyce
- The Division 2 Beta - Nice and locked up - Justin Mc
- The Division 2 Beta - steampunk spinning head - (direct file) Jon Dieringer
- The Division 2 Beta - Arm exercises - Tarek Effect
- Apex Legends - Caustic gas traps block doors in the best way - TTVS4mm4S
- Apex Legends - I’ve never been outplayed harder - Dinocrescenzo
- Apex Legends - Taking spawn camping to a whole new level - BootsieCollins1995
- Apex Legends - Portal during an execution - Theftex
- Apex Legends - Pathfinder Confirmed Best Legend - LoL Videos
- Apex Legends - I love this game so much @PlayApex - Triv
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey - Awkward Silence - Fredrik Averpil
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!