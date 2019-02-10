Apex Legends Is Getting A Real Training Mode

Currently, Apex Legends’ tutorial, called “ training ground,” only lets you follow a set series of steps as character Lifeline . That’s going to change soon, as you’ll be able to switch characters, use attachments, and train with your squad.



As reported by Eurogamer, developer Respawn showed off the updated training ground on a livestream on Friday. The new training ground will be called “firing range.” It looks the same, with the addition of some bright red dummies to shoot at. It will let you switch between characters, use your tactical and ultimate abilities, and try out different weapons, armor, and hopups. The developers say you’ll be able to bring your squadmates into training with you as well . It’s “coming soon” during season 3. Y ou can check out some gameplay in the video below, starting at around the seven minute mark.

T he developers say “t here’s obviously been a pretty big demand for” the new firing range. It can be hard to learn Apex in the heat of battle , especially when you’re forced to pick a character you’re unfamiliar with or get an attachment you’ve never used before. There are ways to cheese the training into giving you more attachments, but it will be nice to have all the options laid out to play with.