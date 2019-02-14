Today on Highlight Reel we have upside-down VR, great Apex Legends clips, Division 2 dogs and much more!
Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!
- Kingdom Hearts III - Ltzero135
- Onward VR - What happens if I turn my headset upside down? - iiwii Gaming
- Just Cause 3 - You want this scooter - Milk Toast
- Dark Souls - got your tail - RetroNutcase
- Destiny 2 - The wonders of Physics - Bankai_xCarbine
- The Division II (Beta) - Magical Ladder - BattleBeltChard
- RDR2 - Ghost Rake - Xacmihel Street
- RDR2 - Ghost Bartender - mikegmoore1985
- Apex Legends - Surprised there’s no badge for this - barmaLe0
- Apex Legends - Fortnite Who? - ZackNelson5
- Apex Legends - some of my best dodging - Jerky_Jankens
- Apex Legends - Save - mrR33
- Apex Legends - I found a good boy - FILLIP_KIRKOROV
- Apex Legends - William Harris
- Apex Legends - I am the worst player in this game - @sickpersona
- Apex Legends - This clip has got to be the number one best moment in my apex legends history. - Jacobthebro
- Apex Legends - Pathfinder is S-Tier on the drop ship - @m1lkcast
- Apex Legends - Pathfinder is pretty cool IMHO - exod1um
- The Division II (Beta) - Demonic Dog - Canton DOH
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!