When Disney Infinity was cancelled back in 2016, a number of projects planned for the platform—like a Moana tie-in—were cancelled along with it. So too were new figures based on Marvel’s Dr. Strange and Star Wars’ Rogue One.



We’ve seen one of those Rogue One figures already, but remember, a whole playset—with multiple miniatures—was planned as well, and this K2SO was going to be a part of it.



It was designed by Ian Jacobs, whose work on the series we’ve highlighted previously.



It’s hard to miss Disney Infinity as a coherent video game experience, because it kinda sucked. But man, I just liked getting the figures, and these looked great.