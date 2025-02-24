Indie Showcase Has My Favorite Trailer Of The Year So Far

Whelp, I’ve got a song stuck in my head and its a weird (but great) one: It’s the cooking giraffe’s ditty from the debut trailer for To A T which premiered during Annapurna Interactive’s 2025 publisher showcase.

On February 24, Annapurna Interactive held its latest indie game showcase, showing off half a dozen games with new trailers. Many of these games look great—like Blendo Games’ new FPS Skin Deep, which is set in a giant spaceship—but only one of them has 2025's song of the year and that’s To a T, which is coming out this May.

Let’s watch the trailer and enjoy:

Annapurna Interactive

So what is To a T? Good question, because as cute and wonderful as this trailer and its song might be, I wasn’t sure what the game actually was. Its really confusing that at the end there is a note mentioning that this new game isn’t actually about food or cooking despite the giraffe’s catchy song.

According to Annapurna Interactive, To a T is being developed by Katamari Damacy creator Keita Takahashi and is described as a “colorful” “narrative adventure” game. Here’s the official description:

To a T is a charming, colorful adventure game about a teen navigating life in a small town with their cute dog companion. While their body is stuck in a T-pose, they do their best to make the most of it.

I’m down to play this. I mean I was in the moment I heard “The Giraffe Song” by Rebecca Sugar (Steven Universe). The game is set to launch on PS5, Steam, and Xbox Series X/S on May 28.

Beyond To a T, the Annpurna showcase also had some great trailers for some other cool-looking games. As previously mentioned, Blendo’s Skin Deep looks hectic and exciting and is apparently built in an open-source offshoot of the Doom 3 engine. Wild! There is a demo out now for it as part of Steam’s Next Fest event.

Here’s the trailer for Skin Deep which is set to launch on April 30 on PC:

Annapurna Interactive / Blendo

The other game that caught my eye was Lushfoil Photography Sim, which appears to basically be a photorealistic photography simulator. I guess the name of the game gives that away.

It’s actually kind of strange that as we’ve reached a point where video game visuals, especially those depicting nature, can look nearly photoreal, we’ve not seen more of these photo sim games. I can’t afford to visit all of these locations and take photos of their gorgeous landscapes. But I can do just that in Lushfoil Photography Sim, which is planned to launch on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on April 15.

Annapurna Interactive / Matt Newell

And if you want to watch the whole showcase, which featured a new trailer for Wanderstop and news of a PS5 port of Sayonara Wild Hearts, you can watch the entire event below. It’s about 25 minutes long.