Anime-Themed Gaming Chair Has A Katana Holder

Brian Ashcraft
Illustration for article titled Anime-Themed Gaming Chair Has A Katana Holder
Image: Lenovo

Forget a place to hold your drink or snacks! This Demon Slayer-themed gaming chair from Lenovo has a place to store a katana.

The motif is designed to resemble the character Giyu Tomioka, with the cushions’ pattern reflecting his threads.

Illustration for article titled Anime-Themed Gaming Chair Has A Katana Holder
Image: Lenovo

The chair even comes with a Nichiren Blade replica. Lenovo isn’t selling these chairs (bummer!) but giving five of them away in Japan as part of a promotional contest. The sword, however, isn’t a real katana and cannot be drawn from its sheath, which is probably for the best.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

