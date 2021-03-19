Anime-Themed Gaming Chair Has A Katana Holder

Image : Lenovo

Forget a place to hold your drink or snacks! This Demon Slayer-themed gaming chair from Lenovo has a place to store a katana.



The motif is designed to resemble the character Giyu Tomioka, with the cushions’ pattern reflecting his threads.



Image : Lenovo

The chair even comes with a Nichiren Blade replica. Lenovo isn’t selling these chairs (bummer!) but giving five of them away in Japan as part of a promotional contest. The sword, however, isn’t a real katana and cannot be drawn from its sheath, which is probably for the best.