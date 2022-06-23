If you happen to be suffering from a general air of malaise following the spring time season and are looking to fill your summer with something fresh from the anime scene, well tough. Kidding! Summer is right around the corner and with it are a bunch of new anime to watch.

Much like our Spring 2022 anime guide, this season is stacked with a bunch of new shows ranging from spicy romances, side-splitting comedies, and, of course, dimension-hopping isekai. Like Obito from Naruto gifting his sharingan to Kakashi, I too will give you the gift of a summer anime guide. Here are all of the returning and new anime shows to watch at this time of year, localized entirely by your streaming devices. As always, let us know which shows you plan on watching in the comment section below.

