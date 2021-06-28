Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
CultureFine Art

Anime-Style Streetscapes That Are Actually 3D Models

Artist Jaume Rovira Llorca has taken 2D illustrations and turned them into 3D spaces

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
3
Illustration for article titled Anime-Style Streetscapes That Are Actually 3D Models
Image: Jaume Rovira Llorca

Jaume Rovira Llorca is an artist from Spain.

He’s done loads of cool stuff, but one thing I’m particularly interested in tonight is his series of 3D works based on 2D anime-style streetscapes, where he takes an existing illustration and recreates it almost perfectly in 3D via 3DS Max and the Unreal Engine.

As an example, here’s Arseniy Chebynkin’s Tokyo Street:

Illustration for article titled Anime-Style Streetscapes That Are Actually 3D Models
Image: Arseniy Chebynkin

And here’s Llorca’s take on it, rendered in Unreal Engine 4:

Illustration for article titled Anime-Style Streetscapes That Are Actually 3D Models
Image: Jaume Rovira Llorca
You can see more of Llorca’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

Illustration for article titled Anime-Style Streetscapes That Are Actually 3D Models
Image: Jaume Rovira Llorca
Illustration for article titled Anime-Style Streetscapes That Are Actually 3D Models
Image: Jaume Rovira Llorca
Illustration for article titled Anime-Style Streetscapes That Are Actually 3D Models
Image: Jaume Rovira Llorca
Illustration for article titled Anime-Style Streetscapes That Are Actually 3D Models
Image: Jaume Rovira Llorca
Illustration for article titled Anime-Style Streetscapes That Are Actually 3D Models
Image: Jaume Rovira Llorca
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

DISCUSSION

anbu
-anbu-

This would look good on Persona 6.