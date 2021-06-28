Anime-Style Streetscapes That Are Actually 3D Models

Jaume Rovira Llorca is an artist from Spain.
He’s done loads of cool stuff, but one thing I’m particularly interested in tonight is his series of 3D works based on 2D anime-style streetscapes, where he takes an existing illustration and recreates it almost perfectly in 3D via 3DS Max and the Unreal Engine.
Advertisement
As an example, here’s Arseniy Chebynkin’s Tokyo Street:
And here’s Llorca’s take on it, rendered in Unreal Engine 4:
G/O Media may get a commission
Intel Core i7-10700KA Processor (Avengers Special Edition)
You can see more of Llorca’s stuff at his ArtStation page.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
DISCUSSION
This would look good on Persona 6.