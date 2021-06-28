Anime-Style Streetscapes That Are Actually 3D Models

Image : Jaume Rovira Llorca

Jaume Rovira Llorca is an artist from Spain.



He’s done loads of cool stuff, but one thing I’m particularly interested in tonight is his series of 3D works based on 2D anime-style streetscapes, where he takes an existing illustration and recreates it almost perfectly in 3D via 3DS Max and the Unreal Engine.

As an example, here’s Arseniy Chebynkin’s Tokyo Street:

Image : Arseniy Chebynkin

And here’s Llorca’s take on it, rendered in Unreal Engine 4:

Image : Jaume Rovira Llorca

You can see more of Llorca’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

Image : Jaume Rovira Llorca

Image : Jaume Rovira Llorca

Image : Jaume Rovira Llorca

Image : Jaume Rovira Llorca

