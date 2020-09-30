Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

Anime Studio Bones Did A Pokémon Music Video And It's Glorious

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:anime
animepokemonjapankotakueast
1
1
Illustration for article titled Anime Studio Bones Did A iPokémon/i Music Video And Its Glorious
Screenshot: ポケモン公式YouTubeチャンネル
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
PrevNextView All

Famed anime studio Bones did a special Pokémon music video for the Japanese rock group Bump of Chicken. And the result is wonderful.

Advertisement

The video jumps through a bunch of different anime styles, from contemporary to 1980s animation.

It’s a pleasure to watch and makes me wish this was the blueprint for either a feature film or a new series. (The Stand By Me nod at the music video’s start is a reference to a reference made in Pokémon Red.)

Bones is known for anime like My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100, and Bungo Stray Dogs.

Advertisement

The video was directed and storyboarded by Rie Matsumoto, who first cut her teeth on the Pretty Cure anime and went on the head-up the Blood Blockade Battlefront anime. I’d love to see her and Bones do more Pokémon anime. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

What The Fuck, LA Comic Con Is Going Ahead

Let's Debate The Merits Of Super Mario Sunshine

Galarian Slowking Is One Messed Up Pokémon

Report: Cyberpunk 2077 Developers Will Be Crunching, Despite Promises They Wouldn't

DISCUSSION

Layn
Layn

Some of the scenes in that make me really want some kind of slice of life Pokémon anime. It’s still the Pokémon world with the tournaments and all that in the background, but it’s full on grounded slice of life