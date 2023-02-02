14 Anime Couples Who Were Better Off Without Each Other

Valentine’s day, the corporate holiday of love, has a lot of folks fiending to get with the person they adore. However, oftentimes cupid’s arrow happens to land on people who just make each other worse (and not in the fun kinky way). No medium serves up a hearty helping of such toxic couples quite like anime.

Here, then, is my attempt to rank the worst anime couples I’ve ever come across, starting from the just kind of terrible and proceeding all the way down to the worst of the worst. Be sure to chirp off about the notorious anime couples you love to hate for their vile romantic chemistry, or lack thereof, in the comment section.



Without further ado, let’s get to love shaming.