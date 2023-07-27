Our Favorite Cosplay From Anime Expo 2023

Cosplay

The biggest anime convention in North America gave us Barbie, Gundams, Guts from Berserk, and much, much more

overwatch
By
Alyssa Mercante
Arataki Itto from Genshin Impact, a gender-bent Guts from Beserk, and Urbosa from Breath of the Wild cosplays.
Image: Mineralblu / Kotaku

Anime Expo 2023 is the largest anime convention in North America, which means you can always expect some top-tier cosplay to come out of that weekend. This year’s Anime Expo took place from July 1 to July 4, and there was an impressive collection of looks strutting around the Los Angeles Convention Center. Sure, this year’s convention was far too crowded and potentially hazardous, but this isn’t about safety, it’s about fashion.

Read More: Anime Expo 2023 Attendees Say Crowd Sizes Were So Bad They Were Shoved Into Walls

The video and photos brought to you today were all provided, as usual, by Minerablu (you can check out more of his work on his Instagram page or on his YouTube channel).

From a gender-bent Genji from Overwatch to a Cammy from Street Fighter with her entire ass out (props to her), there was plenty of excellent cosplay on display. As usually, we’ve collected our absolute favorites for you to peruse at your leisure. Check it out.

Mineralblu
Destiny Gundam, Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny

Destiny Gundam cosplay at Anime Expo 2023.
Image: Mineralblu

I know fuck all about Gundam, but I recognize ridiculously good craftmanship when I see it. This is sick.

Barbie, Barbie

A cosplayer dressed as Margot Robbie as Barbie from the Barbie movie.
Image: Mineralblu

Margot Robbie’s Barbie is everywhere, even at Anime Expo 2023.

Guts, Berserk

A gender-bent Guts from the Berserk anime.
Image: Mineralblu

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: gender-bent cosplay is always amazing. This one, which takes Guts, the infamous swordsman from the Berserk anime, and makes him even hotter, is top-tier.

Captain Olimar, Pikman

A Captain Olimar from the Pikman game series cosplay.
Image: Mineralblu

With Pikmin 4 out, this cosplay is as timely as it is well-made.

The Knight, Hollow Knight

The Knight from Hollow Knight at Anime Expo 2023.
Image: Mineralblu

I am just fascinated at how smooth the head looks on this guy. I have no idea how people construct their cosplay costumes, but I can only imagine this took hours upon hours of sanding, or whatever needs to be done to make heads look so perfectly round like this. It’s so cute!

Genji, Overwatch

A gender-bent Genji from Overwatch cosplay.
Image: Mineralblu

I hate Genji mains, but I love this.

Arataki Itto, Genshin Impact

Arataki Itto from Genshin Impact cosplay.
Image: Mineralblu

I know people get super thirsty for Genshin Impact characters, and thanks to Sisi Jiang I know that people get especially thirsty for Arataki Itto. I can see why—the sculpted features, the gorgeous hair, the devil horns, the abs. It’s there. I get it.

Clive, Final Fantasy XVI

Clive cosplay from Final Fantasy XVI.
Image: Mineralblu

Here is yet another character that the internet can’t stop thirsting over: Final Fantasy XVI’s Clive. Clive’s voice actor has read all your filthy fan fiction and from the look on his face, I think this cosplayer has, too.

Aerial, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury

Aerial from Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury.
Image: Minerablu

Yet another expertly made Gundam suit here. How do they pee?

Cammy, Street Fighter

A cosplayer dressed as Cammy from Street Figther.
Image: Mineralblu

I would like this person to contact me so I can learn what kind of exfoliant they are using on their ass to rid them of butt zits. I will pay handsomely.

Koroks, Tears of the Kingdom

Two cosplayers dressed as Koroks from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Image: Mineralblu

While you were making your sick little devices to torture Koroks in Tears of the Kingdom, they were making Korok costumes. Everyone has the same 24 hours in a day, or something.

Medabots, Medabots

Four Medabot cosplayers at Anime Expo 2023.
Image: Mineralblu

I love these guys! Look at how cute they are!

The Krusty Krab, Spongebob Squarepants

A cosplayer dressed as the Krusty Krab from Spongebob Squarepants.
Image: Mineralblu

The corset! The sign as a staff! The boots! The hair! How do you make something as silly as the dang restaurant from Spongebob Squarepants into something so fashionable!? I’m gagged.

Koro-Sensei, Assassination Classroom

Koro-Sensei from Assassination Classroom cosplay
Image: Mineralblu

I don’t know what the fuck this guy’s deal is but I’m scared.

Urbosa, Breath of the Wild

Urbosa from Breath of the Wild cosplay.
Image: Mineralblu

Urbosa is a Gerudo Champion and this cosplayer is selling that. I believe it.

Lady Tsunade, Naruto

Lady Tsunade from Naruto cosplay.
Image: Mineralblu

Lady Tsunade wears a pretty simple outfit in Naruto, but that only makes it harder to nail in cosplay form. This is perfect, and her makeup is impeccable. I have to know if she used the drag queen technique of blocking her brows to get Tsunade’s tiny little brows, or if she just went whole hog and shaved them.

Do you have a favorite cosplay from this bunch? Or one we might have missed? Let us know in the comments.

