Our Favorite Cosplay From Anime Expo 2023

Anime Expo 2023 is the largest anime convention in North America, which means you can always expect some top-tier cosplay to come out of that weekend. This year’s Anime Expo took place from July 1 to July 4, and there was an impressive collection of looks strutting around the Los Angeles Convention Center. Sure, this year’s convention was far too crowded and potentially hazardous, but this isn’t about safety, it’s about fashion.



Advertisement

Read More: Anime Expo 2023 Attendees Say Crowd Sizes Were So Bad They Were Shoved Into Walls

The video and photos brought to you today were all provided, as usual, by Minerablu (you can check out more of his work on his Instagram page or on his YouTube channel).

From a gender-bent Genji from Overwatch to a Cammy from Street Fighter with her entire ass out (props to her), there was plenty of excellent cosplay on display. As usually, we’ve collected our absolute favorites for you to peruse at your leisure. Check it out.