Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Anime

Anime Created On Nintendo 3DS Took Four Years To Make

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:anime
anime3dsnintendoFlipnote studiojapan
Save
Illustration for article titled Anime Created On Nintendo 3DS Took Four Years To Make
Screenshot: Mirror Panel-3

YouTuber Mirror Panel-3 spent four years creating an anime on Flipnote Studio for the Nintendo 3DS.

Advertisement

Titled Flipnote Warrior, the 34-minute anime will be released on December 4 and is about a young girl’s life that forever changes thanks to an unexpected encounter on a Nintendo 3DS. According to Mirror Panel-3, all the animation was done in Flipnote Studio but it was then colorized and edited on PC.

Below are the opening and title credits. There’s even a theme song!

Here is another scene from Flipnote Warrior.

Advertisement

Back in 2014, Mirror Panel-3 released an hour-long Mario-themed original Flipnote Studio animated movie.

Flipnote Studio is no longer available for download once the Nintendo DSi Shop shuttered in 2017. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Pokémon Air Is A Rubber Pikachu Folks Can Ride

The 12 Best Games On Xbox Game Pass

Our Favorite Photos From Cosplay's All-Star Weekend

Let's Rank The Tony Hawk Games, From Worst To Best

DISCUSSION