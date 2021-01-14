Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Anime

Animator Inspired By Daigo Vs. Justin Wong Street Fighter Match

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:street fighter
street fighteranimeStreet Fighter III: 3rd Strikecapcom
1
Illustration for article titled Animator Inspired By Daigo Vs. Justin Wong iStreet Fighter/i Match
Screenshot: Alain Vu/Instagram

One of the most famous moments in esports history is the Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike semifinal match from 2004. With only a pixel of health left, Daigo Umehara parried a slew of attacks from Wong before mounting an incredible comeback.

The fight will never cease to be remarkable.

Professional animator Alain Vu, who worked on Klaus, did a short take on the iconic comeback during his free time.

Advertisement

I love the retro art, the animation, and the style. If you are interested in seeing his process, here is Vu’s earlier passes at the sequence.

G/O Media may get a commission
Wednesday's Best Deals: iPhone 12 Chargers, PlayStation Plus, Himalayan Scrub Salt, and More
Wednesday's Best Deals: iPhone 12 Chargers, PlayStation Plus, Himalayan Scrub Salt, and More

For more, follow Vu on Instagram and check out his Tumblr.

All Instagram posts used with permission. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

DISCUSSION