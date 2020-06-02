Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku Game Diary

Animal Crossings’ Sharks Don’t Do Fish Crimes But I Love Them Anyway

Mike Fahey
Filed to:Animal Crossing
Animal CrossingAnimal Crossing New HorizonsManeaterkotakucorefishingsharksgreat whitehammerheadwhale shark
6
1
Take a bit of reeling, them sharks.
Gif: Nintendo (Kotaku)
Kotaku Game DiaryKotaku Game DiaryDaily thoughts from a Kotaku staffer about a game we're playing.
PrevNextView All

Hot on the caudal fin of Tripwire Interactive’s bloody aquatic epic Maneater, Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ summer season fills its seas with man-eating beasts. Animal Crossing’s sharks don’t actually eat people and can be caught by a single human holding a flimsy fishing pole, but that just makes them more lovable.

Advertisement

Nothing like standing on the shores of a tropical island reeling in great whites, vicious predators that can grow up to 21 feet long and weigh over a ton. Great white sharks are one of several varieties of cartilaginous fish phased into Animal Crossing: New Horizons with the changing of the seasons. The great whites, whale sharks, saw sharks, and hammerheads are all active starting in June and ending in September.

I have yet to catch the elusive saw shark.
Gif: Nintendo (Kotaku)
Advertisement

Sharks are pretty easy to spot while fishing on your private island. Unlike regular fish, shark silhouettes sport a telltale fin when swimming off the shoreline. Well, mostly telltale: The symbiotic suckerfish also sports a fin, so try to keep your excitement in check, just in case.

I am delighted that sharks don’t use the basic fish silhouette. I can barely tell a huge fish from a simply large fish, so knowing there’s a good chance I’ll get one of these huge water monsters is quite welcome.

In real life I would be dead.
In real life I would be dead.
Screenshot: Nintendo (Kotaku)

My only wish is that my Animal Crossing villagers were more impressed by my shark-catching ability. They stop and clap politely if they see me holding a ginormous flesh-devouring fish with my bare hands, but mostly they seem bored. If I came into your house and presented a writhing, jaw-snapping hammerhead shark, would you freak the heck out, or would you react like Ankha?

Advertisement
It’s good manners to look up from your magazine while I show you a fish while you’re pooping.
It’s good manners to look up from your magazine while I show you a fish while you’re pooping.
Screenshot: Nintendo (Kotaku)

That’s just rude.

Whale sharks will be showing up all day long through the end of September, with saw, great white, and hammerheads on a 4 PM to 9 AM schedule. They are an excellent reason for there not to be swimming and diving in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Advertisement

And in case you think the rivers and lakes are safe…

There’s always so many.
There’s always so many.
Screenshot: Nintendo (Kotaku)
Advertisement

…they are not. Happy fishing!

Fins To The Left, Fins To The Right

Advertisement
Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

On Twitter, Japanese PlayStation Fans React To The PS5 Showcase Delay With Support

Let's Rank The Total War Games, From Best To Worst

Black Lives Matter

The 12 Best Games on PlayStation Now