VideoHighlight Reel

Animal Crossing Pole-vaulter Sets Record

Chris Person
Filed to:Animal Crossing
Animal Crossinganimal crossing: new horizonsHalf-Life: AlyxCOD WarzoneCall of duty warzone
Today on Highlight Reel we have Doom Eternal ripping and tearing, Call of Duty: Warzone plays, VR hacks in Half Life: Alyx, Animal Crossing moments, and much more!

Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!

Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in! 

Chris Person

Senior video producer of Kotaku. I make Highlight Reel. Send your clips to HighlightReel@kotaku.com

