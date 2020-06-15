Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Real Money Trade Violates The Terms Of Service, Nintendo Points Out

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:animal crossing
animal crossinganimal crossing: new horizonskotakueastjapanswitchnintendo
Illustration for article titled iAnimal Crossing: New Horizons/i Real Money Trade Violates The Terms Of Service, Nintendo Points Out
Screenshot: news Japan (YouTube)
A digital economy has sprung out around Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Japanese website J-Cast reports that the characters Dom (pictured), Judy, and Marshal are being sold for 5,000 yen ($46.59) on Twitter in Japan in the real money trade. 

The character Jack, J-Cast adds, is going for 8,000 yen ($74.49).

Nintendo has strictly defined rules about monetization. As clearly stated on the network services guidelines, Nintendo writes, “You may monetize your videos and channels using the monetization methods separately specified by Nintendo. Other forms of monetization of our intellectual property for commercial purposes are not permitted.”

J-Cast reached out Nintendo regarding the real-money trade of Animal Crossing: New Horizons characters. “We are aware of the violation of our terms of use,” Nintendo replied. Nintendo added that it is currently considering what steps should be taken regarding the sale of New Horizons characters.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

