Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Real Money Trade Violates The Terms Of Service, Nintendo Points Out

A digital economy has sprung out around Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Japanese website J-Cast reports that the characters Dom (pictured), Judy, and Marshal are being sold for 5,000 yen ($46.59) on Twitter in Japan in the real money trade.



The character Jack, J-Cast adds, is going for 8,000 yen ($74.49).

Nintendo has strictly defined rules about monetization. As clearly stated on the network services guidelines, Nintendo writes, “You may monetize your videos and channels using the monetization methods separately specified by Nintendo. Other forms of monetization of our intellectual property for commercial purposes are not permitted.”

J-Cast reached out Nintendo regarding the real-money trade of Animal Crossing: New Horizons characters. “We are aware of the violation of our terms of use,” Nintendo replied. Nintendo adde d that it is currently considering what steps should be taken regarding the sale of New Horizons characters.