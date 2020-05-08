Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Animal Crossing Is For Art Lovers

Chris Person
Filed to:Animal Crossing
Animal CrossingAnimal Crossing: New HorizonsRainbow Six SiegeKotaku Core
Today on Highlight Reel we have fine art in Animal Crossing: New Horizon, Rainbow Six Siege plays, powerful Jedi and much more!

Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!

Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!

Chris Person

Senior video producer of Kotaku. I make Highlight Reel. Send your clips to HighlightReel@kotaku.com

