Developers Billy Laws and Max Keller have got a rough version of Android Q up and running on the Nintendo Switch.



Given the Switch’s development heritage—the console is an ARM-based tablet—it’s surprising that it’s taken this long to get a version of Google’s OS running, but the progress being made here is exciting. Not necessarily for conventional gaming purposes (unless you really want to play Pocket Camp or Pokemon Go with actual Nintendo hardware), but just as an exploration of what’s possible with the system, since both the touchscreen and joy-cons are working, along with wi-fi and bluetooth. If GPU support can also be beefed up (it’s currently a work in progress), it would make Android Nintendo emulators...appealing.

via Engadget