Paradox dropped a 4:30 trailer earlier today that gives us a pretty good look at some of the gameplay from the upcoming sequel to Vampire: the Masquerade – Bloodlines.



I never got into the original, but this is looking pretty cool! Deus Ex but with Vampires, sure, why not. Shame it’s not out until 2020.