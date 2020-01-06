An Elegant Dark Forces For A More Civilized Age

While Unreal Engine remakes of classic games are everywhere you look these days, this 2020 take on Dark Forces—still the best Star Wars game—has a refreshingly narrow scope, seeking not to overhaul the entire game, but just wonder what it’d look like with a more modern user interface/experience.



The Best Star Wars Video Game You’ve no doubt seen countless lists of the best video games set in the Star Wars universe today.… Read more

Advertisement

Arvydas Brazdeikis—who has done something similar with RISK already—wanted to see what Lucasart’s shooter would look like “with the UI/UX design sensibilities of modern Star Wars titles like, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars: Battlefront.”

Here’s what he came up with:

The Rogue One Mon Mothma is a nice touch. It’s also good seeing the map—and Dark Forces already had a great map—take some cues from Fallen Order.

You can see more of Brazdeikis’ stuff at his ArtStation page.

Advertisement