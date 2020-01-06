Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Fine Art

An Elegant Dark Forces For A More Civilized Age

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:art
5.4K
8
Save
Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
PrevNextView All

While Unreal Engine remakes of classic games are everywhere you look these days, this 2020 take on Dark Forcesstill the best Star Wars game—has a refreshingly narrow scope, seeking not to overhaul the entire game, but just wonder what it’d look like with a more modern user interface/experience.

Advertisement

Arvydas Brazdeikis—who has done something similar with RISK already—wanted to see what Lucasart’s shooter would look like “with the UI/UX design sensibilities of modern Star Wars titles like, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars: Battlefront.”

Here’s what he came up with:

The Rogue One Mon Mothma is a nice touch. It’s also good seeing the map—and Dark Forces already had a great map—take some cues from Fallen Order.

You can see more of Brazdeikis’ stuff at his ArtStation page.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Rick!

Syd Mead Has Died

Sleepless Nights

Lone Wolf & Cub

About the author

Luke Plunkett
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

EmailTwitterPosts