RaYRoD’s Overhaul is a No Man’s Sky mod that is trying to take the game we got in 2016 and turn it into the game many fans wanted when it was first shown off in 2013.

Aside from some visual tweaks to bring everything more in line with those early trailers, the mod’s creator says he has spent months digging away at the game’s code to try and build in new features and looks.

There’s a lot of work going on under the hood, introducing stuff like more biomes, new ecologies and terrain, more colours, more random events taking place around you and more dynamic weather.

That sounds like a lot! And it is, but there’s a catch: there are bugs. Loads of them. Which is of course down to the fact this is mostly a one-man job, but might also suggest there’s a reason No Man’s Sky released the way it did.

An early build of RaYRoD’s Overhaul is downloadable now. Note that while much of the reprogramming has been done by Rayrod, some of the visual stuff is being borrowed from other mods, and you can check out a full list of the credits here.

And if you’re reading this and wondering how the game is after all these months, some recent updates mean it’s pretty much Good Now.